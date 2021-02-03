Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate webinar series on road safety on Feb 9
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate a webinar series on road safety on February 9 with a focus on reducing fatalities in road accidents in the country.
The webinar series being organised by the India chapter of the International Road Federation (IRF) focuses on reducing the road fatalities in the country by half by 2030, IRF said in a statement.
Total 12 webinars titled “Road Safety Challenges in India & Preparation of an Action Plan” will be held through the year.
As the year 2020 was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, most countries had to concentrate only on the health sector activities to save lives, resulting in non-realisation of target set by UN Decade of Action for Road Safety, it said.
"After the non-realisation of the target of UN Decade of Action for Road Safety (2011-2020), the global community had decided on 12 voluntary targets to be realised for road safety by all countries. The first target identified by the global community is for establishing an action plan for road safety .... reducing the road fatalities to half by 2030 aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals,” said K K Kapila, President Emeritus, IRF.
Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the webinar series on February 9, IRF said.
The webinar series is designed for all stakeholders of road safety in central and state governments, industries, corporates, all skilled professionals and the general public to participate and contribute by giving ideas and information for the development of an all-encompassing and sustainable action plan for road safety in India, it said.
"This action plan will then be recommended to the central and state governments for their adoption for the decade (2021-2030) with a systematic execution plan, pursued consistently with necessary funding support, to realise the target of reducing the road deaths by half by 2030,” said S Gangopadhyay, President, India chapter of IRF.
