Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today. Why it's a 'bold step'? Things to know

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will launch the much-awaited Bharat New Car Assessment Programme or NCAP on Tuesday. The programme is aimed at improving road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. “The programme aims to provide a tool to the car customers to make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market. Under this programme, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their cars tested as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197,” a statement by the ministry said.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari (ANI)