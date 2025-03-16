Nitin Gadkari's message to those involved in caste politics: ‘Jo karega jaat ki baat…’

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday slammed caste politics, saying that a person's greatness is determined by qualities and not by caste, religion, or gender. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari slammed caste politics.(ANI FILE)

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Central India Group of Institutions in Nagpur, Gadkari declared that he wouldn't compromise on caste politics even if it ends up hurting him in polls.

"When Dr Abdul Kalam became a nuclear scientist, he achieved so much that his name reached everyone across the world. I believe that a person does not become great by caste, sect, religion, language, or sex, but by qualities. That is why we will not discriminate against anyone based on caste, sect, religion, language, or sex," Gadkari told the gathering.

According to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he is in politics and caste leaders come to meet him.

"But I am clear. I will live on my terms, whether or not I get votes. I once told a gathering of 50,000 people. 'Jo karega jaat ki baat, uske kass ke maarunga laat'," he added.

He said that his friends have warned him that his stand on caste might end up hurting him electorally. But, he added, he would stick to his principles, asking the gathering that does anyone die if they lose elections.

Nitin Gadkari hails IPS officer’s work fighting sickle cell disease

Nitin Gadkari has lauded a trust run by IPS officer Sandeep Tamgadge for fighting sickle cell disease and thalassemia that affect tribal and marginalised populations in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Gadkari hailed the trust's work commemorating the 10th death anniversary of the late Madhukarrao Tamgadge.

"Tamgadge Trust has been doing remarkable work in India, especially in fighting sickle cell and thalassemia. Their efforts in healthcare, free diagnostic camps, and early screenings have greatly helped the underprivileged," Gadkari was quoted as saying in the release.

The Smrutishesh Madhukarrao Tamgadge Charitable Trust was founded in the memory of the late Madhukarrao Tamgadge who devoted his life to uplifting marginalised communities, and his legacy continues to guide the trust's mission in healthcare and social welfare.

Late Tamgadge's son Sandeep Tamgadge is the Additional Director General of Police currently posted in Nagaland.

The SMTCT is currently leading a large-scale sickle cell screening programme in collaboration with government bodies.