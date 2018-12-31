Nitish agrees to set up force to protect businessmen, give bodyguards to entrepreneurs

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced that his government will raise two battalions of Bihar Industrial Security Force (BISF), on the lines of Central Industrial Security Force, and was also ready to meet the demand of entrepreneurs for personal security guards after proper evaluation.

The announcement came at Udayami Panchayat where trade and industry representatives pitched their demand for security before the chief minister. The collective demand for security in view of the killing of several businessmen, including the recent murder of industrialist Gunjan Khemka, was aired on December 24 by hundreds of businessmen while participating during a candle march to register their protest.

The chief minister said that despite a fall in overall crime rate, the recent incident was painful. “We have constituted a Special Investigation Team. The progress is being monitored at the DGP level. My office is also keeping a close watch. Police is trying to figure out the motive behind the incident,” he said, adding “there will be no compromise on governance.”

Kumar said that the posts for raising the two battalions have already been sanctioned and they would be headquartered at Begusarai and Dumraon respectively. “As for extending personal bodyguards, a committee headed by IG (security) has been constituted for appraising individual requests for providing security,” he said.

Udayami Panchayat has been introduced by the state government as a forum, to be held on fifth Monday of a month, where trade and industry representatives have the opportunity to raise problems and issues before the chief minister. Today’s panchayat, being held after a gap of nearly one-and-a-half years, had several issues other than security.

The chief minister also agreed to industry demand for a mid-term review of the Industrial Policy so that it could be tweaked for aligning it with changing requirements and ensuring proper implementation.

He said that the suggestion for facilitating exit and transfer of industrial area land locked with sick or closed units has merit. The need for transparency and proper monitoring in such matters was important and the government will also take a call on fixing rate on which such transfers should be done, he assured.

In response to the long-pending demand for opening up of dairy sector, the chief minister said that Sudha has evolved as a big brand and was working effectively for the uplift of dairy farmers through co-operative societies. The government was, however, keen on providing level playing field to private sector players, he said.

The chief minister also assured that the state was on course of completing the replacement of old transmission line network by December 2019.

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said that the government will work out modalities for coming out with one-time-settlement scheme the resolution of old cases related to Value Added Tax (VAT) regime, besides mulling a policy for the continuation of VAT incentives, promised in the Industrial Policy that had been disrupted by the roll out of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

