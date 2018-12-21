Nitish government allots plush bungalow to Tej Pratap as Tejashwi fights eviction order

State government swung into action to allot a plush government bungalow in the state capital to former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav, rendered ‘homeless’ after he filed a divorce petition against his wife and refused to stay at his mother Rabri Devi’s official residence.

The government’s move to oblige elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad comes in wake of his telephonic request to chief minister Nitish Kumar, when his written request for the same to the departmental minister did not evoke response.

Following chief minister’s intervention, the building construction department facilitated the allotment of 2-M Strand Road by transferring the sprawling bungalow from central pool to Assembly pool enabling the Speaker to do the needful even as his younger brother and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav remains embroiled in a legal battle to retain his house.

The mercurial leader attended the just concluded winter session of the state Assembly did not to put up at 10, Circular Road residence allotted to his mother and preferred to stay with his friends.

Before embarking on a trip to meet RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Tej Pratap, however, rang, Kumar to apprise him with his problem saying that he wanted to focus on his mission to defeat the BJP but was hamstrung by the absence of a place to live on his own.

It is learnt that he impressed on the CM that his younger brother also had a separate residence and he was also allotted a separate bungalow in the capacity of a minister during Grand Alliance government in which the RJD was a partner.

“I have to focus on my fight. How will I win the fight if I have no place to live and work on my own,” Tej Pratap had shared his angst with a news agency, adding “

“I had written to the CM about a month back and also spoke to BCD minister Maheshwar Hazari, but I have got no response yet.”

It is learnt that Tej Pratap, who has filed a divorce petition against his wife and refuses to buckle in to family pressure for a reconciliation, has set a pre-condition for his return only after three ‘persons’ were eased out from the place. He has been spending time in Varanasi, Vrindawan and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

All this happened on Thursday, when Patna High Court heard Tejashwi’s plea and put the matter for further hearing on January 3. As the Leader of Opposition in state Assembly, Tejashwi has been allotted 1, Polo Road bungalow which is occupied by incumbent deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.

Tejashwi has not vacated his residence since he had to step down as the deputy CM in July 2017 following the installation of NDA government in the state and has been fighting a legal battle, despite government order to vacate the premise.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 08:19 IST