'Our ties from today?' Nitish Kumar amid buzz over Prashant Kishor meeting

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday dismissed speculation about a ‘special agenda’ amid buzz over his meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor who was expelled from his party in 2020.

“Is my relationship with Prashant Kishor only from today? There is no special meaning behind the meeting:,” the 70-year-old chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Reports said Prashant Kishor dined with Nitish Kumar on Friday.

In 2020, the poll strategist was sacked from the JDU amid fallout with Nitish Kumar, a BJP ally, over his stand on the controversial citizenship amendment law.

The contentious law – that triggered huge protests in the country - has been labeled as discriminatory against Muslims by critics.

Prashant Kishor had agreed to abide by the decision. “Nitish ji always treated me like his son, and he was like father to me. So whatever decisions he has taken, I am fine with those. He inducted me in the party, and expelled me - but I don’t hold any grudges against him,” he had said at that time.

The latest meeting also comes amid speculation of differences between Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and Prashant Kishor’s IPAC that gave a clarification over reports of being drawn into the recent party infighting.

Last year, there was buzz that Kishor may join Congress but he has dismissed the speculation in recent interviews. He has also been vocal in his criticism of the Gandhis and the party’s functioning.