Faridabad teen dies by suicide at classmate’s home, 9 family members held for violence, 2 cops injured

A 17-year-old boy died by suicide at his female classmate’s house in Faridabad’s Shiv Shakti Enclave on Thursday night, with police suspecting a one-sided love affair as the motive, officials said on Saturday. Police suspect a one-sided love affair behind the Faridabad teen’s suicide. Nine of his family members were arrested after a clash at the girl’s house.

The incident triggered violence at the girl’s house, leaving two policemen injured and leading to the arrest of at least nine of the boy’s family members on charges including attempted murder, robbery and rioting.

Investigators said that the girl, her four-year-old brother and her septuagenarian grandmother were at home when the boy reached their house on Thursday night, despite his previous assurance to his parents and school authorities that he would not follow or harass her or go anywhere near her residence.

The grandmother asked him to leave when she saw him after opening the main door. Though he left for the time being, he returned to the same spot within a few minutes and managed to sneak inside the house through another entrance to enter a boutique the girl’s family ran on the ground floor.

Public relations officer of the Faridabad police Yashpal Yadav said that the boy was found hanging inside the boutique. The girl’s family alerted the police control room.

“Police team which had reached the spot had brought down the body and had taken it to the Badshah Khan civil hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” he said.

“A common meeting was held last month at the school where the victim had apologised and had assured that he will not harass, follow or stalk the girl. He had also assured the school administration and his parents that he won’t loiter around the girl’s residence,” he said, adding all these developments have been corroborated with the school authorities too.

Meanwhile, investigators said that prima facie, no foul play was suspected in the post-mortem examination carried out on Friday.

After the incident came to light, the boy’s family members reached the girl’s home and barged inside to assault her family members, ransack the house and rob valuables on Thursday night, police said. They alleged that the girl’s family had murdered him and hanged his body from the ceiling inside their house to make it look like a suicide.

During the violence, a police team reached the spot, where two policemen were injured in stone-pelting while trying to intervene in the clash between the two families.

On the complaint of one of the injured police personnel, an FIR was registered against the boy’s family members at the Kheri Pul police station on Friday under sections 191(3) (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 190 (unlawful assembly), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 309(4) (robbery), 309(6) (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 331(5) (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 324(6) (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.