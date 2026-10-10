HT Morning News Brief October 10: Delhi braces for CJP's Jantar Mantar protest, India responds to Elon Musk's monopoly charge

With a massive gathering expected on Saturday, the Capital has been turned into a fortress, with more than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel deployed to prevent protesters from converging on Jantar Mantar for a demonstration called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Read more here.

On Sansad Marg in Delhi, the nearly 500-metre stretch connecting Connaught Place to Jantar Mantar, about 250 people stood on the road on Friday evening. But not one was a civilian. Delhi Police personnel, Rapid Action Force members and other central paramilitary forces occupied the carriageway, flanked by towering anti-riot vehicles, buses and police vans.

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Delhi Police remove 'suspicious’ people near Jantar Mantar on Saturday ahead of the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party. A government official told HT on Friday that three sports facilities in Delhi will be used as temporary detention centres, if required.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke left for Delhi from Mumbai ahead of the group's planned protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Click here for CJP protest's live updates.

India doesn't allow monopoly, says minister as Elon Musk continues tirade Communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday rejected billionaire Elon Musk’s claim that his satellite internet service, Starlink, was being blocked by “certain oligarchs”, asserting that India does not allow a monopoly in any sector and questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s response to a post by Musk.

For the third day in a row, Musk took to X late Friday with another sarcastic post over a pending security clearance for Starlink to start operations in India. His posts have targeted billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose Reliance Jio is also aiming to provide satellite internet services in India. Click here to read full story.

Gautam Gambhir sympathises with Indian bowlers T20I against West Indies India head coach Gautam Gambhir once again sympathised with his bowlers and asked for a balance between bat and ball. His latest comments came in the aftermath of the 2nd T20I against the West Indies in Ranchi on Friday, where the visitors chased down 250 rather comfortably. The ball turned into a soap—in a manner of speaking—due to heavy dew, which hurt the Indian bowlers a lot. Shai Hope, the Windies captain, led from the front, hitting an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls and helping his side chase down the daunting target with six wickets in hand and nine balls to spare. Click here to read more.