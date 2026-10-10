Share intel with Delhi Police: Home secretary writes to top cops across country ahead of CJP protest
Govind Mohan said the outfit and its supporters may attempt unauthorised entry into Delhi despite being denied permission.
Union home secretary Govind Mohan on Friday wrote to all police chiefs across the country seeking their coordination in intelligence sharing and coordination with Delhi Police ahead of the protest march announced by the Cockroach Janta Party(CJP) on October 10.
Mohan in his letter, seen by HT, said that CJP has been “categorically denied permission” but there were “credible intelligence inputs that, despite the formal prohibition communicated to the CJP, the outfit and its supporting parties intend to disobey statutory orders and attempt an unauthorised entry from various states/UT of India into Delhi to disturb public peace and order.”
Also read: Public safety, past lapses: Why Delhi Police denied CJP permission for Jantar Mantar protest
Deep Dive
The home secretary in the letter said that the CJP and its supporting parties/organisations/individuals, during past events have a documented history of non-compliance with lawful directions, which led to significant damage of public property and disturbance to law and order in Delhi.
Delhi police’s joint commissioner Nupur Prasad had in a press conference on Friday said that the Abhijit Dipke-led outfit was denied permission because they flouted rules when permission was granted to them two months ago for a similar protest.
Joint commissioner Prasad also said that the CJP had sought permission only a few days ago when rules set in place make it mandatory to inform police at least 10 days in advance so that they can make arrangements.