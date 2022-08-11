Nitish Kumar attacks BJP, laughs off claim that he wanted to be vice president

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday again attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and laughed off former deputy chief minister Sushil Modi’s claim that the Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the former was not made the vice president.

“Absolutely bogus. ...What a joke. I have no such desire. Did they forget how much our party supported their presidential and vice-presidential candidates? We were waiting for the elections to be over and then convened our meeting. Let them talk as much about me as they can. I am not concerned who is saying what. Moreover, he was not made anything. If he gets a place by speaking against me, I would not mind,” he said, referring to Sushil Modi.

Modi on Wednesday claimed Kumar wanted to be the vice president and sent feelers to BJP ministers.

Kumar reiterated BJP was trying to break his JD (U) and party leaders from different states alerted him. Asked if it was being done on behalf of a Union minister, Kumar replied, “I do not know who was behind it but the one who was working on his behalf [R C P Singh] has been shown the door.”

He said JD (U) unanimously decided to quit NDA. “I did not want to be the chief minister after the previous election. But a lot of pressure was put on me. When there were talks with [Rashtriya Janata Dal], the decision was made. whether I will stay or not [till 2024]...they can say what they want...”

Kumar rejected BJP lawmaker Nitin Nabin’s allegations that JD (U) quit NDA as he was unhappy with the probe initiated into Popular Front of India activities. “This is all nonsense.”

Kumar said he will expand his Cabinet any day after August 15. The council of ministers is likely to have maximum 32 ministers against the limit of 36 with Rashtriya Janata Dal getting the highest number of berths -- around 15-16.

