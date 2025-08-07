Bihar teachers can now give preference shortlist of 3 districts for transfer, says CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday directed the education department to ensure that government school teachers are posted in their preferred blocks or nearby areas, and also allowed them to choose three districts for inter-district transfers. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar backs teacher choice in job postings(HT Photo)

The action came come amid growing discontent among teachers across Bihar for teacher postings and transfers to be carried out based on personal preferences. The absence of subject teachers in many schools has reportedly disrupted children's education.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “The task of postings of teachers within districts will be carried out by a committee of district officials so that, as far as possible, teachers are posted in their desired blocks or nearby areas.”

Kumar also addressed concerns regarding inter-district transfers, assuring teachers that their preferences will be considered during the posting process.

"Suggestions are being received from various sources regarding the recent teacher transfers conducted by the Education Department. In the process of reviewing this, I have given clear instructions to the Education Department that for teachers facing issues related to inter-district transfers, options for three districts will be obtained from them, after which their postings will be made in those districts only," he wrote.

Bihar CM urges teachers to focus on children’s education

Reiterating the importance of teachers in shaping the state’s future, Kumar appealed to them to focus on their responsibilities without worrying about the transfer process.

"Teachers are very important for the future of children, and therefore, I humbly request that they work diligently for the education of children in Bihar without being anxious about this matter," he said.

In response to the growing concerns, the Education Department has recently launched an online self-transfer system. This aims to reduce dissatisfaction among teachers regarding postings and improve efficiency in addressing vacancies across schools.

Earlier on Monday, he had directed the education department to amend recruitment rules to give preference to local residents in government school teacher appointments. The new policy will take effect from the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4), scheduled for 2025.

The move is aimed at ensuring that domicile residents of Bihar have increased access to teaching jobs in government schools. It will apply to all future recruitment processes beginning with TRE-4 and extending to TRE-5, which is slated for 2026.