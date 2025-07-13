Nitish Kumar plans to provide jobs to one crore youth in Bihar by 2030

Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced an ambitious plan to provide government jobs and employment opportunities to one crore youth in the state over the next five years. Bihar CM further highlighted that the state government provided over 8 lakh government jobs to youths between 2005 to 2025.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Doubling the previous target set for the 2020-2025 period, the Chief Minister said that the state government is on its way to achieve the 2020-2025 target of employing 50 lakh youths, as it has provided government jobs to 10 lakh youths and employment to approximately 39 lakh people.

He said that to achieve this new target, employment opportunities will be created in the private sector with special emphasis on industrial areas. A high-level committee will also be constituted.

"I am delighted to share that, so far, 10 lakh youth in the state have been provided with government jobs, and approximately 39 lakh people have been given employment, and the target of providing government jobs/employment to over 50 lakh youth will certainly be achieved," CM Nitish Kumar wrote in a post on X.

"In this context, for the next five years (2025 to 2030), we are setting a target to double the 2020-25 goal by providing government jobs and employment to one crore youth. To achieve this, new job and employment opportunities will also be created in the private sector, particularly in industrial areas. For this purpose, a high-level committee is being constituted," he added.

Bihar CM further highlighted that the state government provided over 8 lakh government jobs to youths between 2005 to 2025.

"It has been our vision from the beginning to ensure that more and more youth in the state receive government jobs and employment opportunities. Between 2005 and 2020, over 8 lakh youth in the state were provided with government jobs."

He announced that Jananayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University will be established under the Saat Nischay scheme to provide skill development training to connect them with self-employment opportunities.

"In the next five years, the ongoing program under Saat Nischay for youth skill development will be expanded. In the coming time, a skill university will be established for skill development, which will be named Jananayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University in honour of Bihar's pride, Bharat Ratna Jananayak Karpuri Thakur ji, so that the youth of the state can find a new direction in skill development," he said.

The Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, tentatively in October or November. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced the exact dates.