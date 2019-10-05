e-paper
Nitish Kumar set for second term as JD(U) chief, files papers

Nitish Kumar’s representative and JD (U) MLC Sanjay Kumar Singh submitted nomination papers to the party’s national election officer Anil Hegde in four sets for the last leg of the ongoing organisational polls.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:05 IST
Anil Kumar
Anil Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has filed his nomination for the post of national president of JD(U) for a second term.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has filed his nomination for the post of national president of JD(U) for a second term. (Parwaz Khan /HT Photo )
         

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is set for a second term in office as the national president of Janata Dal (United), for which he filed his nomination papers at the party’s central office in New Delhi on Friday, the last day for filing nominations.

Kumar’s representative and JD (U) MLC Sanjay Kumar Singh alias Gandhiji submitted nomination papers to the party’s national election officer Anil Hegde in four sets for the last leg of the ongoing organisational polls.

As per the schedule of the organisational polls, nomination papers for the top party post will be scrutinised on Saturday and the last day for withdrawal is Sunday.

Party sources said Kumar, who did not go to Delhi to submit his nomination papers in the wake of flood situation in the state, would be elected unopposed and will start his second innings as JD (U) president from October 30 after his name would be formally announced at the national executive council meeting.

Earlier, the party had convened the two-day meeting of the national council at Rajgir on October 19.

But in view of the ongoing by-polls for one Lok Sabha and five assembly seats in the state, the venue and date has been rescheduled to Delhi for October 30, said state general secretary Naveen Arya.

After the completion of the organisational polls, the party has decided to begin training programme for party workers right away in view of the general assembly elections in later half of 2020.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 10:18 IST

