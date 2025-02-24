Bihar minister on Nitish Kumar's son entering politics: 'It depends on...'

The entry of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, into politics rests solely with his father, the state's rural development minister Shravan Kumar has said, reported news agency PTI. A view of a poster outside the JD(U) office in Patna.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

He also praised Nishant, saying that he has the knowledge and the grasp of Bihar's political landscape.

“Whether Nishant ji joins politics or not depends on Nitish Kumar. This decision is not possible without his approval,” the minister was quoted as saying by PTI. “However, there is no doubt that Nishant Kumar has the knowledge and the grasp of Bihar's political landscape.”

Political circles in Bihar were abuzz last month with speculations about Nitish Kumar's son's entry into public life.

In January, Shravan Kumar, a confidant of the CM, had said that if Nishant joins politics, it would be a welcome development.

He also pointed out that the JD(U) president's son had given an impressive public speech recently at Bakhtiyarpur on the outskirts of Patna, where his father had spent his childhood.

"Not only did Nishant show an ability to overcome shyness, he demonstrated a remarkable understanding of Bihar, so rare in people of his generation. If he enters the public sphere, it will be good for all,” Shravan Kumar said.

Last week, Nishant had urged people to vote for his father in the Bihar assembly elections, which are due later this year.

"This is an election year. I have urged the people to vote for my father earlier. I will do so again. He has done so much for Bihar. His return to power will ensure that development continues unhindered," Nishant said.

He, however, did not respond to questions from reporters about joining politics.

Not much is known about Nishant, the only son of Nitish Kumar, except that like the chief minister, he too has a degree in engineering and enjoys listening to devotional music.

The speculations of his entry into politics come at a critical time for the party, which has for decades been synonymous with Kumar, the longest-serving CM of Bihar.

(Inputs from PTI)