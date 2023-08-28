Nitish Kumar's reply on I.N.D.I.A. bloc's convenor post: ‘I just want…’

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday reiterated that he doesn't want any post in the Opposition's INDIA bloc. “I don't want to become anything. I have been telling you this again and again. I have no such desire. I just want to unite everyone," Kumar told reporters in Patna in the presence of his deputy Tejashwi Yadav. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaking with media persons. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

“Humko kuch nahi banna hai. Humari koi iccha nahi hain. Doosre logo ko banaya jayega (I do not want to become anything. I don’t have any such desire. Others will be made the convenor),” the Bihar CM said when asked if he would accept the role of the convener if offered, ahead of the next meeting of the INDIA alliance in Mumbai.

The Bihar chief minister, who led the Opposition unity move, said that he doesn’t have any personal ambition. “I only want to unite the parties,” he said.

When asked about Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary's reported remark “India did not really become independent in 1947 but in 1977 after the JP movement”, Kumar said, "...I don't pay attention to anything they say...If someone doesn't know about independence, it shows how illegal they are..."

