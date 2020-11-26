e-paper
Home / India News / Nivar weakens into severe cyclonic storm, crosses coast near Puducherry

Nivar weakens into severe cyclonic storm, crosses coast near Puducherry

“Very severe cyclonic Storm #Nivar weakens into a severe cyclonic storm. Centre of #NivarCyclone lies over land. Crossed coast near Puducherry during 11:30 pm of 25th November to 2:30 am of 26th November,” IMD said in a tweet.

Nov 26, 2020
Asian News International
Boats are seen parked on deserted Marina beach during rains before Cyclone Nivar's landfall, in Chennai.
The very severe cyclonic storm, Nivar, has weakened into a severe cyclonic storm and has crossed the coast near Puducherry, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) early on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu braved strong winds as landfall process of Cyclone Nivar continued. Puducherry also received strong winds and heavy rainfall.

According to officials, over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people shifted to safer places in Puducherry.

The Indian Navy on Wednesday put ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving, and disaster relief teams on standby. An Indian Coast Guard vessel has also been deployed off Chennai coast with disaster relief items.

The Indian Army has also deployed eight rescue teams by “Dakhshin Bharat Area”, following requisition by Puducherry civil authorities to undertake rescue operations.

Nivar weakens into severe cyclonic storm, crosses coast near Puducherry
Tension in air as farmer march to Capital halted
Freedom for politics, not anti-national activities: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
Cyclone Nivar makes landfall, rain hits Tamil Nadu
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Trump pardons Michael Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
