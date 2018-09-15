No arrests yet in Haryana gangrape case

Over three days after a 20-year-old woman of Rewari district in Haryana was allegedly abducted and gangraped in Kanina by three men, while she was on her way to a coaching centre, the Mahendragarh police has failed to arrest the accused yet.

Kanina deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vinod Kumar, who is also heading the SIT formed to probe the case said, “No arrest has been made so far. Our team is on task and the accused will be arrested soon. Teams are searching for the accused round the clock.”

On Friday evening, the state women’s commission chairperson Pratibha Suman visited the victim at the Rewari civil hospital and said the panel had asked the police to provide security to family members of the woman.

“I have personally talked with the victim; she is stable now. Being chairperson, I have asked the police to send proper investigation reports to the commission. The commission will also look into the facts and findings of the police and if anyone is found guilty, the commission will recommend action,” she said.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 12:19 IST