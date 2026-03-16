Jaishankar says Iran got nothing in 'exchange' for Indian-flagged ships' passage: ‘We have a relationship’

Days after two Indian-flagged ships were allowed passage through the Strait of Hormuz, external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar hailed the direct talks with Tehran and said it was the most effective way to resume shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. S Jaishankar's remarks came days after Iran allowed two India-flagged LPG carriers to ​sail through the ​Strait of Hormuz. (REUTERS/File)

In an interview with Financial Times, Jaishankar said that his talks with Iranian officials have yielded results, adding that the communication continues. “If it is yielding results for me, I would naturally continue to look at it,” he said in the interview, noting that “many more” Indian-flagged ships are yet to cross the strait.

He reportedly clarified that every vessel moved through the key waterway individually and there was no “blanket arrangement” with Iran on the matter. He further clarified that Iran received nothing in exchange for the passage of the India-flagged vessels. He cited a “history of dealing with each other . . . which is the basis on which I engaged”, the FT report said. “It’s not an exchange issue,” he said. “India and Iran have a relationship. And this is a conflict that we regard as something very unfortunate," he added.

His remarks came even as US President Donald Trump to send warships to protect the Strait of Hormuz and ensure that the key waterway, through which a fifth of world's oil passes, remains operational.

Last week, Iran allowed two India-flagged LPG carriers to ​sail through the ​Strait of Hormuz, hours after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a telephonic conversation, the first since the Iran-US war began. The development also followed a conversation between Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

What is happening at the Strait of Hormuz? The Strait of Hormuz has been impacted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with Iran targeting US and Israeli vessels, affecting the passage of vessels from several other countries, including India.

According to an earlier PTI report, about 22 Indian-flagged vessels remain stranded on the west side of the Persian Gulf region. However, four such vessels have so far crossed the war zone unharmed, as reported by HT earlier.

With tensions still continuing, Trump is trying to put pressure on the US's allies to aid the passage of its vessels through the strait. "It's only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there," Trump said, according to an AFP report.

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Notably, during the FT interview, Jaishankar also shared his take when asked whether European countries could replicate India’s arrangement. “Each relationship frankly, in a way stands on its own merits,” he said, adding that comparison would be difficult. However, the EAM said he would be happy to share India's approach with EU capitals.

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Strait closed only to US, Israeli carriers Even as vessels from several countries remain stranded at the Strait of Hormuz, Iran on Saturday clarified that the passage was open for all, except American and Israeli carriers. "As a matter of fact, this Straits of Hormuz is open. It is only closed to the tankers and ships belonging to our enemies, to those who are attacking us and the allies. Others are free to pass," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told MS Now in an interview on Saturday.

The oil passage lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman is crucial to many countries but the ongoing US-Iran conflict has led to its blockade, which has sent crude prices soaring.

As of Monday, oil prices reportedly hovered around $100 a barrel as the ongoing war that began last month entered its third week.