No breakthrough in two cattle transporters death case: Chhattisgarh police

The Chhattisgarh police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case of death of two cattle transporters who were allegedly chased and attacked by a mob in Raipur district. Police said that they are working on some leads, but they claimed that they have nothing concrete in the case. (Representational Image)

“We are working on a few things, but we don’t have any concrete leads. No one has been detained or arrested till now. The investigation is in process,” said Kirtan Rathore, additional superintendent of police who is heading a 14-member special team investigating the case.

On Friday, two cattle transporters died and another sustained serious injury under suspicious circumstances after being allegedly chased by a mob in Arnag police station area. Another one was seriously injured and has been admitted to a hospital.

On Saturday, the Chhattisgarh police formed a 14-member special team headed by Raipur additional superintendent of police (rural) Kirtan Rathore to trace the accused and arrest them.

As per the first information report (FIR) lodged at Arang police station, the police, after being alerted to the incident on Friday night rushed to the spot and recovered the body of Chand Miyan along with Guddu and one Saddam, who were critically injured. All were residents of Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR has been lodged against unknown people under sections 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A day after the incident, Shoaib, a cousin of Chand and Saddam said a mob had attacked the three persons.

He claimed he had got a call from Chand, adding that his friend Mohsin was called by Saddam when they were being attacked.

“Chand told me they were being attacked by a mob. But before he could provide any detail, the call got disconnected,” Shoaib claimed.

In the second call to Mohsin, which lasted for 47 minutes, Saddam could be heard saying that his limbs were broken, Shoaib said.

“Saddam could be heard pleading with his attackers to spare him. I believe Saddam had put his phone in his pocket while he was calling (Mohsin) and it never got disconnected so everything could be heard clearly,” he claimed.