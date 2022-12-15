“No challenge…,” says Himachal CM on cabinet expansion

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that there is no challenge in forming the new government in the state. His comments came amid reports of Congress MLAs being lobbied for cabinet berths in the state.

“There is no challenge at all. A cabinet is formed with the elected MLAs, the CM is elected from the MLAs. So, there is no challenge at all,” Sukhu told news agency ANI.

The newly-elected chief minister is on a visit to New Delhi after assuming charge where he met senior Congress leaders along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge. He will also meet former party president Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier, he responded on the expansion of the state cabinet and said consultations with the high command are on and the state government will consist of professionals, youth and representatives from all sections.

He also met with All India Congress Committee in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla along with other MLAs from the state in the national capital.

Sukhu, along with other Congress MLAs, will join party leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Friday and this is expected to delay the expansion of the state's new cabinet. Gandhi is currently in Rajasthan and the new chief minister, his deputy and all MLAs would be leaving for Rajasthan to join him on Friday. The ongoing yatra will complete 100 days on Friday.

