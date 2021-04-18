IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / No charges will be levied from states for Covid-19 isolation coaches: Railways
A train coach turned into an isolation ward for coronavirus emergencies by the Indian Railways. (HT Photo)
A train coach turned into an isolation ward for coronavirus emergencies by the Indian Railways. (HT Photo)
india news

No charges will be levied from states for Covid-19 isolation coaches: Railways

"To my knowledge, no charges will be levied from states for Covid isolation coaches. Health ministry guidelines don't mention any such thing," Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal said.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 10:50 PM IST

No charges will be levied from states for Covid-19 isolation coaches, said Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal on Sunday.

"To my knowledge, no charges will be levied from states for Covid isolation coaches. Health ministry guidelines don't mention any such thing," Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal said.

He further said, "We have purchased oxygen cylinders, we can provide two cylinders in each coach. Thereafter refilling and other things will be taken care of by the state governments."

The Indian Railways has converted 4,002 train coaches as a Covid-19 care-cum-isolation facility to provide assistance to state governments amid surging coronavirus cases in the country.

Pictures for the same were shared by Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal on Sunday.

"Railways is devoting all its resources for fighting Covid-19. Isolation coaches have started functioning at Nandurbar, Maharashtra with Covid-19 patients being admitted."

Additionally, as some states are facing scarcity of medical oxygen amid surging Covid-19 cases in the country, the Railways is getting ready to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and oxygen cylinders across the key corridors.

A meeting was held between Railway Board officials and State Transport Commissioners along with representatives of industry on the "issues related to transportation of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO)" on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus india railways
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP