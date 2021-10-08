Home / India News / No Chinese soldier detained, no structural damage: Govt on Tawang standoff
The latest standoff between Indian forces and China's PLA comes days ahead of the next round of military talks, scheduled to take place on October 12. These talks are being held to reduce tensions along LAC, where both the countries have been engaged in the stand-off for the last 17 months.
A standoff took place between Indian and Chinese forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang last week.(Representative Photo/PTI)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 10:45 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The central government has clarified that no Chinese soldiers were detained nor any structure detained in the standoff with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang last week.

According to officials aware of the developments, the standoff took place due to differences in perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"The India-China border has not been formally demarcated and hence there is a difference in perception of LAC between the countries. Peace and tranquillity in these areas of differing perceptions has been possible by adherence to existing agreements and protocols between the two countries," one of the officials cited above said on condition of anonymity.

Another official further said that both the sides have been undertaking patrolling activities upto their line of perception, adding that whenever patrols of both sides physically meet, the situation is managed according to established protocols and mechanisms agreed by both sides.

Physical engagement can last for a few hours prior to disengaging as per mutual understanding, said the officials, asking not to be named.

The latest incident comes days ahead of the next round of military talks with the PLA, which is scheduled to take place on October 12. These talks are being held to reduce tensions along LAC, where both the countries have been engaged in the stand-off for the last 17 months.

india china border issue tawang india china face off + 1 more
Friday, October 08, 2021
