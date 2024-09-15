Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said no compromise should be made on women's security and answerability must be fixed from the level of beat constable to deputy police superintendent on cases of "love jihad, eve teasing and chain snatching". No compromise on women's security, says UP CM Adityanath

Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with senior officials during which he discussed several issues.

"The safety of women is our top priority. There can be no compromise. Immediate action should be taken on even the smallest information of love jihad, chain snatching, eve teasing. Keep women beat officers active and ensure patrolling. Accountability should be fixed for such incidents from the level of beat constable to deputy superintendent of police," a statement quoted him as saying.

Directing the officials to ensure redress of people's problems, the chief minister said disciplinary action would be taken against those submitting fake or misleading reports on complaints.

"The officials should try to understand the mental state of the people who come with their problems and try to satisfy them. The satisfaction and feedback of complainants will be the standard of an officials' performance," he said.

It is the result of improved law and order, continuous dialogue and cooperation from all sections that festivals in the state in recent years were celebrated in an atmosphere of peace and harmony, Adityanath noted.

Noting that the festival season is around the corner, the chief minister said, "This time is sensitive from the point of view of law and order. The police administration will have to remain vigilant and cautious 24×7."

Directing the officials to deal strictly with those who issue "mischievous statements", Adityanath said, "Festivals are occasions of happiness. At this time, mischievous elements may try to unnecessarily provoke people of other communities. A watch should be kept on such incidents."

He also asked senior officials to monitor activities in their areas and advised district magistrates and police superintendents to keep in touch with the ministers in charge of their respective districts.

On the flood situation in several districts, Adityanath said relief work should be done on a priority and called for maintaining the quality of relief material being distributed.

He also called for installing solar fencing to prevent man-animal conflicts in the affected areas and said the victims' families should be given timely relief.

In the last few days, there have been indications of a conspiracy to damage railway tracks or cause railway accidents, Adityanath said and added that some people were arrested in this connection.

"This is a very serious matter. Zone- and range-level police officers should maintain constant contact with the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force of their area. Increase intelligence and take strict action against every anarchist element involved in this big conspiracy," he said.

A statewide cleanliness campaign is to be run from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, till Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, the chief minister said.

"This campaign can be successful only with public participation. Comprehensive cleanliness and fogging work should be done in mission mode in rural and urban areas," he added.

Adityanath also noted the recent incidents dilapidated buildings collapsing in many places.

Municipal bodies and development authorities should launch campaigns to mark vulnerable buildings and motivate people to live in safer places, he said.

