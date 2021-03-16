No conclusive data shows direct correlation of death from air pollution: Govt
There is no conclusive data available to establish a direct correlation of death and disease exclusively due to air pollution, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
He was responding to a question on whether the government has undertaken any study about the ill effects caused by pollution on asthma patients, lungs of children and pregnant women in the country during the last three months of year 2019.
In a written reply, Choubey said air pollution is one of the many factors affecting respiratory ailments and associated diseases. Health is impacted by a number of factors which includes food habits, occupational habits, socio-economic status, medical history, immunity, heredity of the individuals apart from the environment, he said.
"There is no conclusive data available to establish a direct correlation of death/disease exclusively due to air pollution," he said.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) under the Ministry of Health along with Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has conducted the study 'India State-level Disease Burden Initiative'. The report, titled 'India: Health of the Nation's States- The India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative' was published in 2017.
"The study report provided the distribution of diseases and risk factors across all states of the country from 1990 to 2016. The five leading risk factors for Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) in 2016 includes child and maternal malnutrition, air pollution, dietary risks, high systolic blood pressure, and high fasting plasma glucose.
"The study reported that the DALYs due to air pollution decreased by 23.6% in India from 1990 to 2016," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
By-polls to 2 Lok Sabha seats, 14 assembly seats across various states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No conclusive data shows direct correlation of death from air pollution: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambani security scare: NIA searches Vaze's office at crime branch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal tests positive for Covid-19
- Badal is the second senior Punjab politician to have tested positive over the last week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simultaneous elections will reduce voters apathy of frequent polls: Parl panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN chief secretary asks officials to 'strictly implement' Covid-19 SOPs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Chinese nationals caught with ‘fake’ Aadhaar card at Bagdogra airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'His daadi would...': Nirmala Sitharaman slams Rahul, mentions Indira Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: India's air quality improved in 2020, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gland Pharma inks pact to supply 252 million doses of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guilty in Antilia bomb scare case will be punished, says Ajit Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM’s principal adviser, PK Sinha, steps down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India surpasses single day record with over 3 million vaccinations in one day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat imposes night curfew in 4 cities till March 31 as Covid-19 cases surge
- The decision to impose the curfew was taken in the core committee meeting of the state’s coronavirus task force which is headed by chief minister Vijay Rupani.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress, government engage in war of words in Lok Sabha over sedition cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox