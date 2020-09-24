No-confidence motion moved by Congress against Karnataka govt accepted

india

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:41 IST

Karnataka assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Thursday admitted a no-confidence motion moved by the Congress against the BS Yediyurappa government. A day before, the Congress had alleged that the CM and his family was involved in corruption. It is not sure if the JDS will support the motion.

Earlier in the day, leader of opposition Siddaramiah speaking after a meeting of Congress legislature party said that the state government had failed on all fronts and that is why the party has decided to move the no-confidence motion.

“There has been corruption in procurement of equipment for Covid treatment, government officials are making money by indulging in transfer business and allocation of posts. Yediyurappa and his family are interested in only making money. Governance has collapsed,” he claimed.

In the assembly, when Congress members stood up to insist on the motion being taken up for discussion immediately, ruling party members objected to it. The Speaker continued with the listed business of some bills to be moved and refused to take up the motion immediately, saying it was under his consideration and he would decide when time should be allocated for the same. The assembly is scheduled to wrap up the monsoon session by Saturday.

Even as revenue minister R Ashoka termed the no-confidence motion a ‘political gimmick’ as the opposition did not have the numbers, Siddaramiah claimed that there would be cross-voting from the treasury benches in favour of the motion, a claim which was pooh-poohed by the ruling party.

Former speaker and current BJP MLA KG Bopiah claimed that a no-confidence motion can be taken up anytime within three days. The JDS has also not clarified whether it would support the Congress party’s no-confidence motion.

In the 224-member Karnataka assembly, the BJP has 117 members, Congress 67, JDS 33, three independents and four vacant seats. On Thursday,

Congress MLA dies of Covid-19

In another development, Congress’s Basvakalyan MLA B Narayan Rao died due to Covid-19 at a private hospital in Bengaluru after being admitted with a severe infection on September 1. He was 65.

A first time legislator, Rao was considered a loyalist of Siddaramiah. CM Yediyurappa, KPCC Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, among others, have condoled the death of Rao.