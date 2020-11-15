No decision so far on reopening monuments in Maharashtra, says minister

Nov 15, 2020

Minister of State for Tourism Aditi Tatkare on Sunday said the Maharashtra government has not taken a decision so far on reopening monuments for tourists.

An association of tourist guides in Aurangabad on Friday wrote to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, demanding that monuments, like the world famous Ajanta and Ellora caves and others, be reopened for visitors as the shutdown due to Covid-19 has brought many to the brink of starvation.

“I will not be able to say anything about this as this is a decision of the chief minister. A decision on opening tourist sites is yet not taken,” Tatkare told news agency PTI.

Aurangabad Collector Sunil Chavan said he has met several people who are dependent on tourism for their bread and butter, adding that many people are facing trouble.

The Archeological Survey of India’s (ASI) Aurangabad circle is also planning to write to the state government over the issue.

“We are prepared for reopening the monuments and permission of the state is awaited. Our office will write a letter to the state government soon,” an ASI official said, according to news agency PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)