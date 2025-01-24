‘No difference between animal and…’: Supreme Court slams man for evicting wife, daughters

The Supreme Court on Friday castigated a man for evicting his estranged wife and minor daughters from their home, saying such behaviour eliminated the basic difference between human and animal. The Supreme Court of India (PTI Photo)

In a strongly worded rebuke, the court said it would not allow "such a cruel man" to enter. It also questioned the man for praying to Goddesses but mistreating his wife and daughters.

"He was only interested in having multiple children. We cannot allow such a cruel man to enter our court at all. Sara din ghar pe kabhi saraswati puja and kabhi laxmi puja. Aur fir yeh sab (you worship Goddess Saraswati and Laxmi all day, and then you do such things)," a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said.

"What kind of a man you are if you don't even care for your minor daughters? What wrong have the minor daughters done in coming to this world?" they added.

The Supreme Court said it would not allow the man to enter unless he paid the maintenance or gave a part of his agricultural land to his daughters and wife.

"Ask this man to part with some agricultural land or fixed deposit or maintenance amount in the name of his daughters and then the court may think of passing some favourable order," the bench told his counsel.

"What is the difference between an animal and a man who does not take care of minor daughters?" the court said.

What's the case?

A trial court convicted the man from Jharkhand for torture and harassment of his estranged wife for dowry.

He was also accused of fraudulently getting her uterus removed and marrying another woman later.

The bench asked the man's counsel to inform the court the maintenance he was willing to pay the minor daughters and the estranged wife for their future upkeep.

With inputs from PTI