‘No differences between nephews Dushyant and Digvijay’, says INLD leader Abhay Chautala

Refuting any fissures in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) or the Chautala family, party leader Abhay Chautala on Friday claimed he had no differences with his nephews – Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala and party’s student wing leader Digvijay Chautala.

A day after INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala dissolved the party’s student wing, Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), and the youth wing for hooting against party’s top leadership at its October 7 Gohana rally, Abhay told mediapersons here that the action was purely an organisational matter.

Regarding the defiant stance of INSO national president Digvijay over the dissolution of party’s student and youth wings, Abhay said his defiance made no difference as none other than the party supremo dissolved them.

“The party president took the action as the youth wing and INSO had failed to maintain discipline at the rally, a task which was assigned to them,” the leader of opposition in Haryana assembly said.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 14:34 IST