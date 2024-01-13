close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘No differences’: Puri Shankaracharya over Ram Temple inauguration on Jan 22

‘No differences’: Puri Shankaracharya over Ram Temple inauguration on Jan 22

ByHT News Desk
Jan 13, 2024 05:29 PM IST

Reports claimed that four ‘Shankaracharyas’ decided not to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and there have been differences among them.

Amidst the political controversy arising from reports of prominent spiritual leaders opting out of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya, Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati clarified on Friday that such claims were ‘false’.

Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati speaking to media on Saturday.(PTI)
Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati speaking to media on Saturday.(PTI)

“It's false; there are no differences between the four 'Shankaracharyas' over the Ram Temple 'pran prathistha' ceremony in Ayodhya,” PTI quoted Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati as saying.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

In a video shared by the news agency PTI, Nischalananda Saraswati stated, “Who said that all the four Shankaracharyas disagreed on the ceremony? It is false.”

Reports suggested that the top four spiritual leaders of Sanatan Hindu Dharma, also known as ‘Shankaracharyas’, decided not to attend the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple. These four Shankaracharyas lead the main mutts in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Odisha, and Karnataka, established by the eighth-century seer Adi Shankara.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar mentioned that two of the four Shankaracharyas had “openly welcomed” the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. None of them would reportedly be present at the grand event. He added that they plan to visit the Ram temple “as per their convenience later”.

Jyotirpeeth Sankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said, “The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple at this stage is not right as its construction is yet to be completed.”

Ram Temple ‘pran prathishtha’

Ayodhya is gearing up for the “pran pratishtha” ceremony at the temple scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to attend. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, responsible for the Ram Mandir, has announced that the consecration ceremony will be preceded by a seven-day ritual starting on January 16.

The programme card for the pran pratishtha features a silhouette of the temple and describes the event as "Ceremony Special" or "Karyakram Vishesh" in Hindi. The auspicious time, or “shubh muhurt” for the “Pran Pratishtha” is set for 12.20 pm on Monday, January 22, 2024.

PM Modi is slated to be the chief guest at the event, which has extended invitations to over 7,000 individuals, including celebrities, saints, and politicians. Notable invitees on the list encompass cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Additionally, the trust has invited 4,000 seers from various parts of the country.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On