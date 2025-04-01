No direct link of DGP in gold case involving Ranya Rao: Report

Karnataka director general of police (DGP) K Ramachandra Rao was aware of protocol assistance to his stepdaughter and Kannada actor Ranya Rao, but no evidence was found that he was directly involved in the alleged gold smuggling that she was accused of, a government inquiry has found, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. Ranya Rao was caught at the Bengaluru airport with undeclared gold.(File)

The probe report – prepared by additional chief secretary Gaurav Gupta and looking at allegations of misuse of police protocol and possible involvement of Ramachandra Rao in the gold smuggling case – was submitted to the Karnataka government on Thursday last week.

According to an official in the know of the report, the report did not establish any direct involvement of Ramachandra Rao.

“The findings indicate that while Ramachandra Rao was aware of protocol assistance being extended to Ranya Rao and that she had used his official car multiple times from the airport, there is no conclusive evidence proving he arranged it,” a senior official said.

According to the official, the report also did not “connect him” to the alleged gold smuggling case. “While he was aware of his daughter using the official car and the protocol. There was no evidence suggesting that they were being used for gold smuggling,” the official added.

But the report said providing protocol services to a relative at the airport violated the civil service conduct rules as the service is meant only for the official, a senior government official said. It has been left to the government to take action against Ramachandra Rao, the official quoted above said.

Ramachandra Rao – who has been serving as director general of police (DGP) since October 2023 and is chairman and managing director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited – has faced scrutiny in the past. His tenure as inspector general of police (IGP) of the southern range was marred after his name surfaced in a case involving a large cash seizure.

Ranya Rao was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on March 3 after Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials found her in possession of 14.2 kg of gold bars worth ₹12.5 crore, upon her arrival from Dubai. Other than CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also now joined the case to investigate the money laundering aspect of the smuggling.

The state government placed Ramachandra Rao on mandatory leave and ordered an inquiry on March 10.

Head constable Basavaraj, attached to the International Airport Police, informed DRI that he was instructed by Ramachandra Rao to provide protocol assistance to his family members.

“Basavaraj reiterated this claim before the inquiry committee,” the official quoted above confirmed.

However, Ramachandra Rao denied issuing any such directives. “The inquiry report concludes that there is no solid proof that Rao directed Basavaraj to assist Ranya Rao,” the official added.

A senior home department official said that the report was forwarded to the chief minister’s office for a decision.

DRI officials have stated that if the gold was legally imported, it would have attracted a 38.5% duty, amounting to ₹4.83 crore. On March 10, DRI also arrested Tarun Raju, a close acquaintance of Ranya Rao, as he was found traveling with her to Dubai.

In its response to the controversy, the Karnataka government ordered a high-level probe on March 11 into the alleged misuse of protocol privileges at Bengaluru airport and the possible role of Ramachandra Rao in the smuggling case.

The report also clarified that the protocol assistance given to Ranya Rao did not allow her to bypass security checks. “Even dignitaries eligible for protocol services are not exempt from Customs or security screening. The fact that she was checked and caught on March 3 itself proves security measures were intact,” the official cited above quoted from the report.