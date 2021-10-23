No drugs, alcohol, public criticism of party: Cong's new rules for new members

The Congress in its new membership form asked its new members joining the party to abstain from alcohol and drugs and give an undertaking to not criticise the party's policies and programmes in public forums.

According to the Congress party’s membership form, new members have to declare that they will not own any property in excess of the ceiling laws. They are also asked to not hesitate from undertaking ‘physical labour and work’ to further the party’s policies and programmes.

The membership form designed by the Congress ahead of its membership drive launch outlines 10 points for a personal declaration by those willing to join the party.

“I am a habitual weaver of authentic Khadi; I stay away from alcoholic drinks and intoxicant drugs; I don't practise social discrimination or inequality and believe in working towards removing such distortions in society; and I am willing to commit myself to execute the works assigned to me by the working committee including any form of physical labour” are among the declarations made by the party.

All new members will give an undertaking that they will not indulge in any form of social discrimination and will work towards removing it from society.

Congress’ membership drive will begin on November 1 and continue till March 31 next year before organisational elections. The Congress will hold the elections to choose a new Congress president between August 21 and September 20 next year. The decision was approved by the Congress Working Committee earlier this year.

Congress in its membership form said that the objective is welfare and progress of all Indians. The form mentioned Congress' objective to establish a socialist state through peaceful and constitutional means based on parliamentary democracy. The party also mentioned that it seeks to establish a regime where there is equality in opportunities and economic, political and social rights. The form says that the party also aims to bring world peace and universal brotherhood in society.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON