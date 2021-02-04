No fresh Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh, tally at 16,829
Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh Covid-19 case in the past 24 hours, a health department official said on Thursday.
The total caseload in the northeastern state stood at 16,829, he said.
Two more persons were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,764, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.61 per cent.
State immunisation officer Dimong Padung said 16,876 health workers have received vaccine shots thus far, and seven cases of adverse event following immunisation have been reported.
The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Also read| India’s active caseload drops below 156,000; recoveries surpass 10.48 million
The state has received 32,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre so far.
Arunachal Pradesh currently has nine active cases and 56 people have succumbed to the infection.
The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at three.
Altogether 3,93,880 samples have been tested for Covid-19, including 566 on Wednesday, and the positivity ratio is at 0.05 per cent, the SSO added.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt starts work on Rajpath redevelopment as part of Central Vista plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4-year-old leopard hit by vehicle in Maharashtra, dies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SII delays vaccines for private sale in Bangladesh to focus on national campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt says Lokpal did not present any annual report in Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget focuses on farmer empowerment: PM Modi at Chauri Chaura event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flight operations disrupted in Kashmir for 2nd day as valley receives snowfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No fresh Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh, tally at 16,829
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HS Puri performs 'bhoomi pujan' for redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Have mercy’: AAP’s Sanjay Singh urges Centre to repeal ‘black laws'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On farm laws stir, TMC's Derek O'Brien says govt failed country at many levels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
About 4.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in 19 days: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter says Kangana's posts taken down as they violated rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most Indians looking to revisit familiar tourist destinations in 2021: Survey
- According to the survey, Srinagar, Digha, Manali, Goa and Alibag are some of the top trending Indian destinations for locals travelling between February 1 and February 28.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 22 lakh public grievances, highest in last 3 years, received in 2020: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre's decision to put concrete walls at protest sites won't help: Devegowda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox