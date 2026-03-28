No fuel shortage; petrol, diesel, and LPG prices to stay stable amid centre measures: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday assured that the state has no shortage of petroleum products and that petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices will remain stable after recent measures taken by the Centre. There is no shortage of fuel in Haryana, and petrol, diesel, LPG prices will stay steady amid recent Centre measures, says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. (ANI)

Addressing a press meet on the petroleum situation, Saini thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing excise duty on petroleum products, adding that the Centre’s decision reflects its “nation-first” approach and commitment to public welfare.

He said that Haryana currently has 4,032 operational government petrol pumps, where an average of 4,804 kilolitres of petrol and 12,003 kilolitres of diesel are sold daily. He added that the supply chain remains robust, ensuring uninterrupted availability across the state.

On LPG availability, Saini said that around 2 lakh cylinders are received daily in the state, out of which nearly 1.9 lakh are distributed to consumers. He also confirmed that commercial LPG supply is being maintained without disruption, with a current stock of approximately 1.73 lakh commercial cylinders.

The state government has taken measures to ensure that essential institutions such as hospitals, schools, and other critical establishments do not face any shortage of gas supply. The Chief Minister added that strict action is being taken against black marketing and hoarding to maintain transparency and availability.

Highlighting policy reforms, Saini said the Centre has introduced a 70% allocation framework for commercial LPG, while domestic LPG production has been increased from 40% to reduce dependence on imports.

He also announced a major relief for infrastructure development, stating that the state government has reduced the lease rate for laying PNG pipelines from ₹3 lakh per kilometre per year for 10 years in advance to a one-time charge of ₹1,000 per kilometre. The move is expected to accelerate the expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) networks.

According to the Chief Minister, over 13.33 lakh PNG connections have been planned in Haryana, and the state is steadily strengthening its position in natural gas infrastructure.