No government money will be used to build Mother Cauvery project: Karnataka

The Karnataka government has said it will invite private investors in a proposed project to build a 125-feet structure of Mother Cauvery at the Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir in Mandya district of the state as a tourist destination.

The announcement by the Janata Dal(United)-Congress government comes weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Statue of Unity dedicated to India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in on the banks of the Narmada river in Gujarat’s Kevadiya.

“It is not exactly a statue, it will be like a tower. The land already belongs to the government and we will be inviting investors to invest in it. No government money will be used,” state minister DK Shivakumar said on Thursday, according to news agency ANI.

The Rs 1,200 crore project will include the structure dedicated to the River Cauvery, a museum complex, two glass towers measuring around 360 feet that will give a bird’s eye view of the reservoir, a bandstand, an indoor stadium and replicas of historical monuments aimed to boost tourism in the state. It will cover an area of 200 acres.

The minister said a new lake would be created next to the reservoir on which the proposed structures will come up. The statue, taller than the KSR reservoir, will be installed atop the museum complex and between the glass towers, he added.

The river, which originates in the foothills of the Western Ghats in Karnataka’s Kodagu, provides water to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and is the third largest after the Godavari and Krishna in south India.

The Prime Minister unveiled the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, in Kevadiya in Gujarat’s Narmada district. The 182m-tall statue of was inaugurated on October 31 to coincide with his 143rd birth anniversary of Patel.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 15:28 IST