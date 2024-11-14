‘No GRAP-3 in Delhi for now’ says environment minister Gopal Rai amid rising AQI

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai announced n Thursday that the government will not impose the third phase of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III) in the national capital, in anticipation of improved air quality tomorrow, reported news agency ANI. Environment minister of Delhi Gopal Rai has stated that for now GRAP-II will be implemented in the city, anticipating improvements in weather soon(Hindustan Times)

The decision to hold off on the implementation of GRAP-III was taken during a meeting by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), after predictions of improvement in weather that could lower the AQI index.

GRAP-III is usually carried out when the air pollution reaches the "severe" category. The AQI at 1 pm in the city today, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), was 425.

The AQI turned "severe" for the first time this this year on Wednesday, with the CAQM describing the situation as an "episodic event" of “unprecedented extremely dense fog.”

Under the GRAP-III plan, all construction and demolition is banned, public transportation is encouraged and in-person classes up to class 5 may be suspended temporarily.

The government has currently directed all departments to follow the provisions listed under the GRAP-II plan to control pollution in the city.

Addressing a press conference, Gopal Rai said, “ All the schemes of the different departments will be continued according to the GRAP-II. We have again issued instructions to all departments to effectively and strictly follow the provisions given as per GRAP-II so that we would not be in a situation to reach GRAP-III. The government is effectively monitoring the situation.”

The environment minister attributed the “severe” AQI in Delhi over the past two days to two reasons - decreased temperature caused by snowfall in the mountainous regions and decreased wind speed. However, he stated that pollution may ease up in the coming days due to an increase in both these factors.