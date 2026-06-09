State home minister Priyank Kharge has directed senior police officers to issue notices to establishments serving liquor across the state to verify customers’ ages and deny entry to patrons under the legal drinking age of 21. ‘No ID, no entry’: Govt on underage drinking

The order applies to pubs, breweries, bars, lounges, restaurants, clubs and other licensed venues.

The move follows a study by researchers from St John’s Medical College, Christ University and Kasturba Medical College, with a sample size comprising 4,093 students from higher secondary classes, pre-university courses and undergraduate colleges in Bengaluru . The study found that one in three adolescents faced a risk of health problems associated with alcohol or tobacco use.

Among those surveyed, 33% reported consuming alcohol and nearly 18% were addicted to tobacco. The researchers found those rates exceeded both national and state prevalence figures. The study also reported that the median age at which adolescents in Bengaluru began drinking alcohol was 17, while some participants said they had started as young as eight, according to a statement from the home department.

Officials said the findings required a response that extended beyond routine licensing enforcement. “In view of these serious findings, Priyank Kharge has instructed the police to treat underage drinking not merely as a licensing violation, but as a youth safety and public health concern,” the minister’s office said in a statement.

“No person shall be allowed entry into pubs, breweries, bars, clubs or liquor serving establishments without valid age proof. Establishments must verify government issued identification before permitting entry or serving alcohol,” the statement said.

The order also places responsibility for violations on venue operators and event organisers. “Any establishment found serving liquor to underage persons or abetting underage drinking will be dealt with severely under applicable law. Owners, managers, licence holders and event organisers will be held responsible for violations within their premises,” the statement said.

Authorities have instructed establishments to maintain functioning CCTV systems at entrances and preserve footage for a defined period to assist investigations and compliance checks.

Police have also been asked to work with educational institutions, parents, resident welfare associations and community groups to limit young people’s exposure to alcohol, tobacco and narcotic substances. “Children and young people must be protected from alcohol and substance abuse. Commercial establishments cannot place profit above the safety and future of our youth. The rule is simple: No ID, No Entry. Any establishment abetting underage drinking will face severe action,” Kharge said.