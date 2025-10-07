‘No Indian can support this’: Law Minister Meghwal on shoe attack on CJI

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday condemned the shoe-hurling attempt on Chief Justice of India (CJI), BR Gavai, in the Supreme Court and appreciated CJI for showing restraint. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal condemned the shoe-hurling attempt on Chief Justice of India (CJI), BR Gavai. (ANI File)

Speaking with reporters, Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "This is condemnable. No Indian can support this. The court was in session when such an incident occurred. We condemn this. We also appreciate the manner in which the CJI showed restraint."

The statement comes after the 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, attempted to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during working hours at the Supreme Court on Monday. He was immediately apprehended by the security personnel and escorted out. As per sources, the attacker, while being escorted out, said, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan."

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Rakesh Kishore stated that he was hurt by the CJI's remarks while dismissing a plea seeking the restoration of the Lord Vishnu structure in the Javari temple in Khajuraho.

He said, "I was hurt. A PIL was filed in the Chief Justice's court on September 16. Justice Gavai made fun of it by saying 'Go pray to the idol to restore its head'. While we see that when there are cases against other religions like Raliways' land in Haldwani was occupied by a particular community. When an attempt was made to remove this, the Supreme Court put a stay on it three years ago. In Nupur Sharma's case, the court said, 'You have ruined the atmosphere'. When there are matters related to the Sanatan Dharma, be it Jallikatu or the height of the Dahi Handi, the Supreme Court's orders have hurt me."

Meanwhile, the All India Lawyers Union (AILU) in Delhi on Tuesday protested at the Supreme Court premises against the attempt to hurl a shoe at the CJI and demanded strict action against the accused.

Advocate Sunil Kumar, who was among the protestors, called the incident an attack against the Constitution and the judicial system.

Advocate Kumar told ANI, "It is highly condemnable and it is an attack on the Indian judiciary. An attack against the Chief Justice of India is an attack against the Constitution and the judicial system. The entire Indian society should condemn it. We are extending our support to the CJI and the Constitution and will be protesting against the atrocious act by that lawyer."

He demanded an FIR and contempt proceedings against lawyer Rakesh Kishore. (ANI)