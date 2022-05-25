Home / India News / ‘No justification…:’ Omar Abdullah condemns killing of TV artiste in Budgam
‘No justification…:’ Omar Abdullah condemns killing of TV artiste in Budgam

According to J&K Police, terrorists fired at TV artiste Amreen Bhat at her residence in Chadoora town of Budgam at around 8 pm. She was shifted to the hospital in an injured condition after being shot in the neck. However, the doctors declared her dead on arrival.
Amreen Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora.(Twitter/ANI)
Published on May 25, 2022 10:00 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of TV artiste Amreen Bhat at her residence in Chadoora in Budgam.

“Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat,” the National Conference leader tweeted.

His party also tweeted on its official handle to condemn the killing, "Condemn the barbaric attack on TV artist Ambreen Bhat in the strongest possible terms. She succumbed to her injuries briefly after she was taken to the hospital. Condolences to her family & friends. Prayers for the swift recovery of her nephew who was also injured in the attack.

Her ten-year-old nephew also received a bullet injury on his arm.

Chadoora is the town where Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists on May 10. He was the second Kashmiri Pandit to be killed in seven months. The terror attack comes a day after Saifullah Qadri,a J&K cop was shot dead by terrorists and his daughter injured in Soura area of Srinagar.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

