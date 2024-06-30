No mention of Manipur crisis: State Cong condemns President’s Lok Sabha address

Imphal: The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has strongly condemned the recent address by President Droupadi Murmu in Lok Sabha, following the formation of the new government, for not mentioning the the over-year-long ‘Manipur Crisis’. Manipur PCC working president K Devabrata noted that the Prime Minister has also maintained an eerie silence on the matter (Twitter/@INCManipur)

Speaking at the state party office in Imphal, Manipur PCC working president K Devabrata, during a press conference on Saturday said that the Congress party vehemently condemns the omission of the Manipur crisis, which is one of the most important issues in the country, from the Presidential speech given on the Parliamentary floor on June 27.

He added that the ongoing Manipur crisis, which is a national threat instigated by narco-terrorists, the influx of armed militants, and even represented by the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, as waging ‘war against the nation,’ was ignored.

Also Read: Fresh violence in Manipur: School set ablaze in Moreh, houses gutted in Jiribam

“The President’s address should inform Parliament members about the session and outline government programmes and initiatives”, Devabrata said.

He said that the ongoing Manipur crisis is unlike any other Indian state has seen before. “…In such a scenario, the northeastern states deserve better treatment from the Centre, said the working president”.

Devabrata noted that the Prime Minister has also maintained an eerie silence on the matter for a considerable time and said that as the ruling party begins a new tenure, the people of the state expect new initiatives from the central government. However, the President chose to ignore such a pressing issue, leaving the people of the state feeling humiliated.

Quoting retired Lt. Colonel Himalaya, Devabrata said the Manipur crisis is “a national security issue” and should be treated as a priority by the central government.

He indicated suspicions that the exclusion of the Manipur crisis from the Presidential address might be a conspiracy to undermine the situation.

Indicating a step-motherly treatment towards Manipur, Devabrata pointed out that the President, in her address, appreciated Kashmir Valley’s Baramulla region for a high voter turnout of 59 per cent while conveniently ignoring a 70 per cent voter turnout in Manipur during these tough times.

Also Read: Violence escalated in Manipur after poll results; prohibitory orders in Jiribam

“This selective appreciation of one region of the country while forgetting another part has hurt and humiliated the people of Manipur,” Devabrata added.

Devabrata said that according to the speech given by the President of India during her address on June 27, most of the disputes in northeast India have been resolved in the last 10 years, however, he said, the Congress party has not seen any settlement of the dispute in reality.

“The President’s speech has to be equitable and must carry a voice of justice. It should not become a mouthpiece of the ruling government”, he added.

Since May 3 last year, Manipur has witnessed clashes between the two communities Kukis and Meiteis, which has claimed at least 225 lives to date and uprooted around 50,000 people, many of whom are still residing in relief centres.