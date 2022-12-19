‘No Messi wasn’t born in UP but…’: Jayant Chaudhary's dig after Assam MP's tweet

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary on Monday took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government using the analogy of Argentina football legend Lionel Messi, claiming “UP is in a mess”. Chaudhary took the swipe hours after Congress MP Abdul Khaleque claimed that Messi was born in Assam and later deleted the tweet.

“No #Messi wasn’t born in Uttar Pradesh, but UP is in a mess!!” Chaudhary tweeted.

Khaleque, who represents the Barpeta constituency of Assam in the Lok Sabha, while congratulating Messi on Argentina's win at the Qatar World Cup 2022, he tweeted, “Congratulations from the core of my heart. We are proud of you for your Assam Connection.” (sic)

Many users were quick to respond. One user, Aditya Sharma, questioned the MP. "Assam connection?" he asked.

To this, Khaleque replied, "Yes, he was born in Assam."

Another user wrote, “After the world cup, Messi and his wife visited assam. Never forget where you come from.”

Apparently, after realising the blunder, the Congress MP deleted the tweet. Khaleque asked people to check his social media handles and not to spread rumours.

"Before spreading rumour, I request all to check timeline of my Twitter handle and official Facebook page," he tweeted.

However, many had taken screenshots of the tweet by then.

Argentina won the final in Qatar 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw over 120 minutes of unparalleled drama.

Messi finally crowned his record-breaking career with football's biggest prize as he produced one of the greatest World Cup final performances, scoring a first-half penalty and netting again in extra time.

