Home / India News / ‘No Messi wasn’t born in UP but…’: Jayant Chaudhary's dig after Assam MP's tweet

‘No Messi wasn’t born in UP but…’: Jayant Chaudhary's dig after Assam MP's tweet

india news
Updated on Dec 19, 2022 11:44 PM IST

Argentina won the final in Qatar 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw over 120 minutes of unparalleled drama.

RLD MP Jayant Chaudhary and Argentina football legend Lionel Messi.(PTI/ANI)
RLD MP Jayant Chaudhary and Argentina football legend Lionel Messi.(PTI/ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary on Monday took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government using the analogy of Argentina football legend Lionel Messi, claiming “UP is in a mess”. Chaudhary took the swipe hours after Congress MP Abdul Khaleque claimed that Messi was born in Assam and later deleted the tweet.

“No #Messi wasn’t born in Uttar Pradesh, but UP is in a mess!!” Chaudhary tweeted.

Khaleque, who represents the Barpeta constituency of Assam in the Lok Sabha, while congratulating Messi on Argentina's win at the Qatar World Cup 2022, he tweeted, “Congratulations from the core of my heart. We are proud of you for your Assam Connection.” (sic)

Many users were quick to respond. One user, Aditya Sharma, questioned the MP. "Assam connection?" he asked.

To this, Khaleque replied, "Yes, he was born in Assam."

Screenshots of Congress MP Abdul Khaleque. (Twitter)
Screenshots of Congress MP Abdul Khaleque. (Twitter)

Another user wrote, “After the world cup, Messi and his wife visited assam. Never forget where you come from.”

Apparently, after realising the blunder, the Congress MP deleted the tweet. Khaleque asked people to check his social media handles and not to spread rumours.

"Before spreading rumour, I request all to check timeline of my Twitter handle and official Facebook page," he tweeted.

However, many had taken screenshots of the tweet by then.

Argentina won the final in Qatar 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw over 120 minutes of unparalleled drama.

Messi finally crowned his record-breaking career with football's biggest prize as he produced one of the greatest World Cup final performances, scoring a first-half penalty and netting again in extra time.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
jayant chaudhary lionel messi uttar pradesh + 1 more
jayant chaudhary lionel messi uttar pradesh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out