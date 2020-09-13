No nationwide lockdown from September 25, Centre calls viral order fake

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 12:42 IST

In the backdrop of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, a purported copy of an order from the National Disaster Management Authority urging the Centre to reimpose nationwide lockdown from September 25 in doing the rounds. The Press Information Bureau has clarified that the order is fake and no nationwide lockdown is being imposed again.

Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide #Lockdown from 25th September. #PIBFactCheck: This order is #Fake. @ndmaindia has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown. pic.twitter.com/J72eeA62zl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 12, 2020

“In order to contain the spread of Covid-19 and decrease the mortality rate in the country, the National Disaster Management Authority, along with the Planning commission, hereby urges the government of India and directs the Prime Minister office, ministry of home affairs to re-impose a strict nationwide lockdown of 46 days starting from midnight September 25, 2020. Maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities in the country, therefore hereby NDMA is issuing a prior notice to the ministry to plan accordingly,” the fake order, bearing the date of September 10, says.

A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in India. From June, Centre started unlocking process, which entered the fourth stage in September. Activities which were prohibited during the two-month lockdown have resumed in a graded manner. In between, rumours of fresh lockdown spread several times, but the Centre maintained there will be no nationwide lockdown — apart from the restrictions already imposed in containment zones.

India on Sunday registered 94,372 new Covid-19 new cases, which pushed the overall tally to above 4.75 million. This is the fourth consecutive day when the new Covid-19 cases in the country have hovered around 95,000.

According to Union health ministry update on Sunday, the number of active cases has reached 9,73,175 and 37,02,595 patients have been discharged.