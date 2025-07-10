No need for alliances, says Sena UBT's Sanjay Raut on upcoming civic polls in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday that arrangements like the INDIA bloc or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are not necessary for the upcoming local and civic body elections in Maharashtra. There is pressure and demand from the public on Shiv Sena and MNS to contest local body elections together, Raut said.(ANI File)

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut also said there is growing public pressure that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) contest the upcoming local body polls jointly.

“However, since the elections are yet to be announced, we will take a call at an appropriate time," Raut said. “MVA was formed for the Maharashtra assembly elections, and the INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha polls.

There is no need for such alliances when it comes to civic elections,” he said. About two dozen parties from across the country are a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), while MVA comprises the Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

Elections in Maharashtra civic bodies, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will likely be held later this year. The Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena, which split in 2022, had controlled the BMC for nearly two decades.

Raj shared the stage with Uddhav in Mumbai at a gathering titled ‘Awaj Marathicha' recently to celebrate the rollback of two government resolutions issued by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, introducing Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in Maharashtra schools.

"I have not said that Shiv Sena and MNS are contesting the (local body) elections together. I said that there is pressure and demand from the public on Shiv Sena and MNS to contest local body elections together,” Raut said.

Raut also referred to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s mention of Sangh ideologue late Moropant Pingley’s statement about stepping aside after 75 years of age. Bhagwat’s statement is a signal to PM Narendra Modi that he should step down from the top post when he turns 75 in September, Raut said.

Raut said Bhagwat had specifically referred to Pingley’s remarks while speaking at the launch of the book, Moropant Pinglay: The Architect of Hindu Resurgence, in Nagpur on Wednesday.

“Pingley once said that when the shawl of 75 years is draped over you, it means that you have reached a certain age and should step aside and let others work,” Bhagwat said during the Nagpur event.