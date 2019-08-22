No need for debate on reservation row, says Ram Vilas Paswan

india

Aug 22, 2019

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday called reservation a constitutional right of the society’s weaker sections and said there was no need for a debate on this issue.

Paswan’s statement came three days after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat called for a conversation in harmonious atmosphere between those in favour and against reservation.

“Reservation is a constitutional right and this right was the result of the Poona Pact between Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. Thus, it is not a debatable issue,” said Paswan, who is one of the country’s senior-most Dalit leaders.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that no power in the world can abolish reservation. “Even RSS has clarified that it fully supports the reservation. Therefore, neither there is any dispute on reservation nor is there any need for further debate.” Paswan said reservation was earlier limited to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. He added that the Narendra Modi government extended reservation benefits to economically backward sections too.

Paswan accused the opposition of trying to create confusion regarding Bhagwat’s statement. “The opposition had tried to make reservation an issue even during the Lok Sabha elections, but failed,” Paswan said.

