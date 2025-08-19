‘No north or south’: B. Sudershan Reddy speaks after being named Opposition Vice Presidential pick

The INDIA bloc Vice-Presidential candidate B. Sudershan Reddy said on Tuesday that there was only one citizenship in the country. Opposition's Vice-Presidential Candidate & former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy being Welcomed by MPs of Opposition Parties at Delhi airport in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. (Hindustan Times)

The former Supreme Court justice said that both he and his opponent, NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan, are Indians, and it doesn't matter if it is North, South, East, or West.

"It is the Parliamentarians who elect the Vice President. Political parties may sponsor the candidates. There is only one citizenship in this country. Myself and CP Raadhakrishnan ji are Indian nationals. Whether it is South, North, East, West, nothing matters," Reddy was quoted by ANI as saying.

Reddy has been announced as the Opposition’s combined candidate for the upcoming vice-presidential election. He will contest against the ruling NDA’s nominee, Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan. The election, scheduled for September 9, is expected to set the stage for a keen political contest as both camps rally support ahead of the vote.

Reddy is a former judge of the Supreme Court of India and the first Lokayukta of Goa.

The former judge was announced as the opposition candidate for next month's Vice-Presidential election after a meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Tuesday afternoon. The final date for filing the nomination is August 22.

Who is B Sudarshan Reddy?

Born in July 1946, B. Sudershan Reddy began his legal career after enrolling as an advocate with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh on December 27, 1971. He served as a government pleader in the Andhra Pradesh High Court between 1988 and 1990, and briefly as additional standing counsel for the Central government in 1990. He was also the legal adviser and standing counsel for Osmania University.

Reddy was appointed a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 2, 1995, and went on to become chief justice of the Gauhati High Court on December 5, 2005. He was elevated to the Supreme Court on January 12, 2007, and served until his retirement on July 8, 2011.

In March 2013, he took charge as the first Lokayukta of Goa but stepped down within seven months, citing personal reasons.