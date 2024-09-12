No one knows what your agenda for 100 days was: Kharge questions PM Modi-led govt

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for failing to meet their 100-day agenda. Kharge said the Modi government has betrayed the youth citing the NEET paper leak case. (Mallikarjun Kharge | Facebook)

As the current ruling dispensation completes 95 days, Kharge listed seven pointers ranging from the Union Budget to the ongoing Manipur conflict questioning the government.

“Your government brought an anti-people Budget to break the backbone of the poor and middle class”, he wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“It has been 16 months, Manipur is burning and Pradhan Mantri ji, you have no time to even look at the state”, he said.

Kharge also wrote about the terrorist attacks that took place in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Terrorist attacks took place in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Jammu, where many bravehearts of the Indian Army were martyred”, he wrote.

Questioning the government, Kharge also shed light on the SEBI chairperson row.

“The fresh expose of the Modi-Adani Mega Scam and the acts of omission and commission by the SEBI Chairperson cannot be buried under the rug, anymore”, he said.

Continuing his criticism, Kharge said the Modi government has betrayed the youth citing the NEET paper leak case.

He also raised the issue of airport roof leaks, railway security, and floods-induced damage across states and cities in the country.

“Whether it is the NEET paper leak scam or the stampede scenes proving massive unemployment, the Modi Govt has betrayed the youth, everyday. Be it the statue of revered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra, the roof of the airports, the new Parliament or Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya, expressways, bridges, roads, tunnels, whatever you have claimed to have built, they all had flaws”, he said.

“Railway security has been in serious peril. Cities are flooded and states have not been provided adequate relief”, he wrote.

Kharge also mentioned the Waqf Bill was sent to the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) owing to pressure from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc alliance parties.

“Credit to the people and the INDIA parties, you had to hand over the Waqf Bill to JPC, forced to take a ‘U’ turn in the UPS and support the Constitution on Lateral Entry” he said.