'Don't panic', appeals Railways, dismisses 'rush' ahead of Maharashtra curfew

The Central Railway on Wednesday urged Mumbai people to not panic and avoid crowding at the stations as stricter restrictions will come into force in the city, as well as across the state, from 8pm on Wednesday. In the period between April 14 and May 1, only essential services will be allowed in Maharashtra, which reportedly triggered a panic among workers, daily wagers who are queuing up at stations to board long-distance trains. The restrictions were announced on Tuesday.

Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said people should not panic and avoid crowding the stations, news agency PTI reported. "Only passengers having confirmed tickets are permitted to board the special trains and they should reach the stations one-and-a-half hours before the train's departure time," he said.

With time-to-time updates, the Central Railway on its social media platform claimed that there is no unusual rush.

मध्य की एक बार पुनःअपील

मध्य रेल द्वारा लगातार समर स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलाई जा रही है। लोगों को यह भी स्पष्ट किया जाता है कि लंबी दूरी की घोषित नियमित एवं स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलती रहेंगीं, इन सभी स्पेशल ट्रेनों में कोविड 19 के नियमों व मानदंडों के पालन हेतु केवल कन्फर्म टिकट धारक 1/2 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 14, 2021

The Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police have deployed additional force outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT, which is regularly seeing a swarm of people.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 1340 hrs pic.twitter.com/PPQ9WngJoW — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 14, 2021





As the Maharashtra government for the past few weeks was gradually moving towards lockdown-like situation, reports of another migrant crisis started doing the rounds. It was also rumoured that the railways was running Shramik Special trains.

The Central Railway has dismissed the rumours and claimed that the special trains running from Mumbai are regular summer special trains, which are run every year during the summer vacation. It has also claimed that the rush at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, the major railway station in Kurla, is not unusual.