e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

No pardon has been given to convict in ex-Punjab CM assassination: Amit Shah

During the Question Hour, Congress member from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu sought a response from Shah on why Rajoana was pardoned.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2019 13:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Patiala ::: Ht Punjab ::: Balwant Singh in Patiala court ::: caption ::: Balwant Singh Rajoana been produced in district court Patiala. Ht File photo.
Patiala ::: Ht Punjab ::: Balwant Singh in Patiala court ::: caption ::: Balwant Singh Rajoana been produced in district court Patiala. Ht File photo.(HT FILE Photo)
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that no pardon has been given to Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted for the assassination of the then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995.

During the Question Hour, Congress member from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu sought a response from Shah on why Rajoana was pardoned.

Bittu is the grandson of Beant Singh.

Asking the member not to go by media reports, the home minister said, “koi maafi ki nahi gayi (no pardon has been given)”.

In September, the Union Home Ministry officials had announced the central government’s decision to commute the death sentence of Rajoana to life imprisonment.

The decision was taken as a “humanitarian gesture” on the occasion of 550th birth celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the officials had said.

Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable, was convicted for his involvement in an explosion outside the Punjab civil secretariat that killed Beant Singh and 16 others in 1995.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is part of the Narendra Modi government, had said the decision of commutation of death sentence would go a long way in assuaging the “hurt” feelings of the Sikh community who had to go through “unspeakable repression and humiliation during those dark days” when Punjab was pushed into terrorism.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the SAD representative in the Union Cabinet.

While announcing the commutation of Rajoana’s death sentence, the home ministry had said eight other Sikh prisoners, lodged in different jails in the country for committing crimes during the militancy in Punjab, would also be released by the government on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Devji as a humanitarian gesture.

A special court had in July 2007 awarded the death sentence to Rajoana, along with another terrorist Jagtar Singh Hawara, in the Beant Singh assassination case.

Rajoana, a Babbar Khalsa terrorist was the second human bomb in case the first one would have failed in killing the Congress leader.

Rajoana was scheduled to be hanged on March 31, 2012.

However, the execution was stayed on March 28, 2012, by the then UPA government at the Centre after Shiromoni Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee, the Sikh religious body, filed a mercy petition.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, which was then in power in Punjab, campaigned against his execution.

The President had forwarded the plea to the Home Ministry to take a call on it. Since then the petition was pending with the home ministry.

tags
top news
Ayodhya issue, which Cong dragged, has been peacefully resolved: PM Modi
Ayodhya issue, which Cong dragged, has been peacefully resolved: PM Modi
First indigenous aircraft carrier will be operational by 2022: Navy chief
First indigenous aircraft carrier will be operational by 2022: Navy chief
‘I found a tiny dot’: Chennai techie explains how he spotted Vikram lander
‘I found a tiny dot’: Chennai techie explains how he spotted Vikram lander
‘Keep talking to me’: Hyderabad vet’s last phone call to sister
‘Keep talking to me’: Hyderabad vet’s last phone call to sister
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
Gangster Neeraj Bawana wants iPod, non-veg food in jail to ‘pass time’
Gangster Neeraj Bawana wants iPod, non-veg food in jail to ‘pass time’
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
‘Everyone knows of sexual abuse by priests’: Kerala nun pens autobiography
‘Everyone knows of sexual abuse by priests’: Kerala nun pens autobiography
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019UPPSC 2019 Admit CardAnupam KherSSC CHSL 2019Ayodhya caseA Suitable Boy first look

don't miss

latest news

India News