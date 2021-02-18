No permission given for Tikait's rally, says Yavatmal collector

Amid growing number of coronavirus cases, the administration in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district has not yet given permission for a `Maha Panchayat' of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on February 20.

"Looking at the increase in coronavirus cases over the last two days, the Superintendent of Police has given a report that permission should not be given," Yavatmal Collector MD Singh said.

"Also, we have ordered lockdown in the district from tonight, so we have not given permission for the rally," he told PTI.

Tikait, one of the leaders of farmers' agitation against the new farm laws on Delhi borders, was scheduled to address the rally at Azad Maidan ground in Yavatmal city on Saturday.

In Nagpur, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leaders Shrikanth Taral and Sandip Gidde, organizers of the Maha Panchayat, said they have applied to the administration for permission afresh and promised to follow all norms for Covid-19 prevention.