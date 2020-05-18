e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / No place like home, want to work in Uttarakhand, say migrants

No place like home, want to work in Uttarakhand, say migrants

Even those working in multinational companies hold the same view after returning to Uttarakhand.

india Updated: May 18, 2020 23:08 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
Migrant workers look out from a bus as they wait to enter a railway station to board a train to reach their home state of Uttarakhand.
Migrant workers look out from a bus as they wait to enter a railway station to board a train to reach their home state of Uttarakhand. (REUTERS)
         

At the Lalkuan railway station in Nainital district on Sunday night, 1,400 migrant workers who travelled on a special train from Ahmedabad seemed delirious with joy at just being in their home state.

Bhola Dutt, resident of a village in Champawat district said “I worked in a steel plant in Ahmedabad. I faced so many problems financially due to the lockdown. My landlord took rent till May 14, while we had been sitting home since the lockdown started in March. We were not being given salaries and there was the constant worry of how will we would eat or live. We are now counting on the Uttarakhand government to give us employment opportunities here as we do not want to go back.”

Vikas Chamola, a resident of Dharchula in Pithoragarh district said “Lockdown taught that our home state is much safer in comparison to other places in the country. I worked in a hotel in Ahmedabad and after the lockdown was imposed, no one helped me and I was not even getting paid. I will do anything here in my own state, but not go outside now.”

Even those working in multinational companies hold the same view after returning to Uttarakhand.

Mohan Singh, a resident of Someshwar in Almora district who worked in a multinational company said that in the past one month he spent anxious days and sleepless nights wondering how we will return home.

“We stopped getting our salaries as the office was closed and securing every meal seemed like a major task. We hope that the Uttarakhand government gives us employment here now,” he said.

On Monday, another 1,595 migrants returned to Nainital from Surat. Savin Bansal, district magistrate Nainital said “Around 1,595 migrants arrived from Surat and each passenger was screened at the station itself.”

Out of the 1595, 125 migrants were from Nainital, 417 from Bageshwar, 116 from Champawat, 197 from Almora, 336 from Pithoragarh, 131 from Chamoli, 17 from Dehradun, 14 from Uttarkashi, 125 from Rudraprayag, 51 from Tehri Garhwal, 56 from Pauri Garhwal, 35 from US Nagar and 14 from Haridwar.

Bansal said that every migrant was given water bottles, juice, masks and food packets before they were sent to their respective destinations in 61 buses.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In