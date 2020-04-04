No possibility of grid collapse, don’t switch off fridge, TV: Power ministry

india

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:27 IST

The union ministry of power on Saturday clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for switching off lights on Sunday would not cause instability to the power grid amid concerns over a possible grid-collapse.

“Some apprehensions have been expressed that this may cause instability in the grid and fluctuation in voltage which may harm electrical appliances. These apprehensions are misplaced. The Indian electricity grid is robust and stable and adequate arrangements and protocols are in place to handle the variation in demand,” the power ministry said in a statement.

“The appeal of the Hon Prime Minister is to simply switch off the lights in their homes from 9 pm to 9.09 pm on the 5th of April. There is no call to switch off either streetlights or appliances like Computers, TVs, Fans, Refrigerators and ACs in the homes. Only lights should be switched off,” it added.

The power grid has seen a 30% drop in demand due to the absence of commercial activity in the wake of the nationwide lockdown, and there were fears that the Prime Minister’s call could encourage people to switch off everything, reducing demand even more.

The essence of grid management is load balancing over time (in this case, 15-minute intervals), and a drop in demand could have resulted in a sudden change in grid frequency, leading to a potential blackout. According to power ministry data available for April 2, peak demand stood at 125.8 GW, which is 25% lower than 168.3 GW for the same day last year.

“As somebody who has been associated with the power sector for almost three decades including as minister, the call to go dark for 9 min at 9 pm on the 5th can have deep impact on the grid and its stability. I sincerely hope this is being properly managed,” Jairam Ramesh, senior Congress leader, said in a tweet.

Following the Prime Minister’s call , the Union power ministry, on Friday, held a high-level review meeting to assess the impact of power fluctuation on the grid. The meeting was chaired by Union power minister RK Singh and senior officials from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) and grid operator POSOCO National Load Despatch Centre, Hindustan Times reported on Friday.

An advisory has been issued to all states by the centre to assure that adequate arrangements have been made to meet the variation in demand.

“The national load dispatch centre has worked out the procedures for grid balancing during the period which they will be communicating to the regional and state load dispatch centre’s separately,” the advisory by the power ministry said.

Load dispatchers in states such as Uttar Pradesh have written to the state power operators warning of sharp load reduction of approximately 3 GW, advising load shedding in a staggered manner for an hour during the event. “To avoid sharp crashing of load, load shedding in staggered manner may be done starting from approximately 8 pm to 9 pm” the letter written by UP state load dispatcher, seen by HT, said.

According to POSOCO, total domestic lighting load reduction on an all India level has been pegged at 12-13 GW. In a detailed advisory on Saturday, a copy of which has been reviewed by Hindustan Times said, “Unlike normal operation, this reduction in load of the order of 12-13 GW would happen in 2-4 minutes and recover nine minutes later within 2-4 minutes. This sharp reduction in load and recovery, which is unprecedented, will need to be handled through hydro and gas resources.”

During the evening peak hours (from 6 PM to 10PM) hydro generation will be reduced and conserved for providing flexibility during the event at 9 PM, POSOCO has said. During this time directions have been issued for thermal and gas generation to be scheduled in a manner so as to manage the peak.